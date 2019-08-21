On Tuesday, Aug. 20, at about 2:30 p.m., Lincoln City Police were dispatched to the Zumiez Outlet Store at the Lincoln City Outlet Mall in regards to a theft and a disturbance.
While in route officers were advised that a female suspect had fled the store after stealing merchandise and assaulting one of the store employees. A good description of the female suspect was obtained, as well as information that indicated she was last seen running into a wooded area near SE 14th St.
Several officers arrived in the area within minutes and began searching for the suspect. The female suspect was soon located and after a brief chase through the woods, she was taken into custody without further incident.
The female suspect was identified as Tara Nichole Bates, 35, of McKinleyville, Calif. Officers noted that Bates was still wearing a pair of shoes she had stolen when she was arrested.
Bates was initially transported to the Lincoln City Police Department and secured in a holding cell for a short time while officers completed their investigation and some related paperwork. Bates was then transported to the Lincoln County Jail and lodged there on charges of Robbery III, Theft III, and Harassment.
The store employee did not sustain any significant injuries and did not require any medical attention at the scene.
