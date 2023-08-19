Local artists are invited to support a worthwhile cause while showcasing their creative work by donating pieces to the inaugural Art for the Cause fundraiser event in September.
Hosted by Samaritan Health Services’ ArtsCare Program, proceeds from Art for the Cause will support the program’s activities centering on those whose lives have been touched by cancer. This includes art at the bedside, live music in care spaces, Saturday Art Workshops, HeartStrings interactive harp concerts as well as other activities like National Cancer Survivors Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.