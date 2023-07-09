Newport Mayor Dean Sawyer is facing a call to resign following statements he has is reported to have posted on social media.
Dozens of people took their concerns to a rally in front of Newport City Hall Saturday calling for Sawyer to resign.
Newport Mayor Dean Sawyer is facing a call to resign following statements he has is reported to have posted on social media.
Dozens of people took their concerns to a rally in front of Newport City Hall Saturday calling for Sawyer to resign.
Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) and Oregon Live reported accounts of the social media over the weekend.
According to the OPB report, since 2016, Sawyer has posted racist memes mocking Mexicans and endorsing former President Donald Trump’s hardline policies on immigration. One post in April made fun of trans swimmer Lia Thomas.
Sawyer told OPB one of the reasons he loves Newport is the community’s diversity and that his public actions and comments represent his true values, not what he says in private.
“These comments were totally separate,” Sawyer said. “They don’t reflect who I am and what I do on a daily basis. They were stupid. They were juvenile.”
Sawyer said he has developed a sense of humor “that some cops have” and that he got caught up in a website where crass comments are common.
“I apologize to the public for this,” he told OPB.
Sawyer served 30 years as a Newport police officer before being elected mayor in 2018. He was reelected to a third term in 2022.
Following the media accounts of Sawyer's social media comments, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners issue the following statement:
Lincoln County Board of Commissioners' statement
As elected officials representing a richly diverse community, we are disturbed and saddened by Friday’s news report that Mayor Dean Sawyer of Newport has for years posted hateful, racist, homophobic, transphobic and violent “jokes” to a private Facebook page. We unequivocally condemn those posts, which belittled and dehumanized the most vulnerable of our friends and neighbors.
More than simply being offensive, the exposure of Mayor Sawyer’s bigoted online commentary makes it harder for those vulnerable people to feel safe or to seek assistance and protection from their local government. This is unacceptable.
To those of our neighbors most impacted by Mayor Sawyer’s behavior on social media: You are a valued, irreplaceable part of this community. You have a place here. Hatred does not.
We also reject the notion that the difficult circumstances encountered in a career in law enforcement contribute to such bigotry. Your Sheriff flatly rejected that notion in his own statement Friday, noting that his office has written policies prohibiting behavior like Mayor Sawyer's.
We know we have a long way to go in achieving real equity for all. We cannot afford to go backward or lose any hard-won trust from historically marginalized communities. Our doors are open to all of you.
The statement was signed by Lincoln County Board of Commission Chair Kaety Jacobson, Commissioner Casey Miller and Commission Clair Hall.
Follow this developing story here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The News Guard.
