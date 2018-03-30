To help inform our viewers about the candidates and issues in Campaign 2018, thenewsguard.com is producing a series of featured articles that you can read here, online, and in the Wednesday print editions of The News Guard.
Gubernatorial candidate Dan Pistoresi, of Lincoln City, is one of 17 candidates who want to be Oregon's Governor.
News Guard: Why are you seeking to be Oregon Governor?
Pistoresi: I want to run for Governor because I love Oregon and feel that in the last 40 years, it has been run by puppeteers controlling our puppets.
News Guard: What experience do you have that would help you to be an effective Governor?
Pistoresi: I am the man to get the job done.
Dan Pistoresi is the poorest, least, educated, oldest (94), married 73 years, healthy. Business experience, had many new car dealerships, photo studio, President of Toyota dealer advertising for three years in California, real estate license, had a semi-pro basketball, baseball and pro bowler, director of four Boys Clubs, sponsored many youth teams.
Owned 4 restaurants.
Wrote my autobiography "Taking the Bitter with The Sweet."
We have too many puppets controlled by puppeteers in and out of State. No lip service, action service. I am an Independent with common sense. I can get along with all politicians. I was for Women's opportunities and equal pay over 60 years.
News Guard: What would be your top priorities if you are elected as Oregon Governor?
Pistoresi: My top priorities would be Pro Life, Immigration, No fracking or Off-shore drilling and Domestic Violence.
Join the conversation. Post you comments on this story and follow the candidates and issues of Campaign 2018 at thenewsguard.com, and in the Wednesday print editions of The News Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.