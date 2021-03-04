The campground at Devil’s Lake State Recreation Area will reopen April 5 after being closed for more than a year due to COVID-19 and associated reduced staffing due to revenue shortfalls, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) announces.
Visitors will be able to reserve campsites and yurts up to six months in advance starting at 6 a.m. March 8 for all stays April 5 and beyond.
In a change from previous years, yurts will require a reservation and minimum two-night stay, and OPRD is imposing a rest day between reservations to allow for deep cleaning. Reservations can be made from one day to six months in advance starting at 6 a.m. March 8 through OPRD’s partner site, oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com or by calling 800-452-5687.
“We are thrilled to be able to reopen this popular and beloved park. With cleaning and safety protocols in place, I’m confident we can do so in a manner that’s safe for visitors and staff alike,” said Park Manager Janie Lascano.
The hiker/biker camp will remain closed until further notice. Some services may be reduced, and visitors should check ahead at stateparks.oregon.gov for the latest information.
Visitors should continue to follow safety protocols while visiting state parks: limit the size of gatherings, wear face coverings, give space to others and wash hands often. For more information on what to expect while visiting state parks, visit our COVID-19 FAQ page.
Located in the heart of Lincoln City and a short walk from Devil’s Lake, the Devil’s Lake State Recreation Area campground has 87 campsites, 28 with full hookups, and 10 yurts. It is within walking distance to the beach at D River State Recreation Site. More information about the park is on the Oregon State Parks official website at stateparks.oregon.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.