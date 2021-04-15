The Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce hosted a mayoral forum on April 13 where candidates for the May special election were able to address some of the pressing issues facing Lincoln City.
At the Lincoln City Cultural Center, four of the five candidates for Lincoln City mayor took turn answering a series of questions asked by Chamber Executive Director Lori Arce-Torres. Fernando Garza, Riley Hoagland, Susan Wahlke and Don Williams were on hand for the in-person/virtual event with candidate John Forse not participating.
After a few introductions, Arce-Torres served up the first question that dealt with the lack of affordable workforce housing and how the city should be addressing that issue.
Susan Wahlke
“The city can provide many incentives for housing. The city has provided many incentives for housing that haven’t been taken advantage of. We need to encourage developers to use those tools.
"We also have much city owned land. One of the ways to make housing more affordable is to sell the house and keep the land in trust.
“I was thrilled when I left council a little over two years ago that there were wheels in motion to get all this housing for our residents, and I haven’t seen anything yet. I want to know what the roadblocks have been and I want to help tear down those roadblocks and get some housing for our residents.”
Don Williams
“Are we talking about home ownership or renters? If we’re talking about renters… you need landlords. To have landlords you have to want to invest in the property. This is an area where we need to reach out to Rep. Gomberg and Sen. Anderson to ease the restrictions on landlords.
"We’ve seen the anti-eviction moratorium come in… it just makes it harder to be a landlord. I’ve looked into getting back into the business of renting property and it’s just not worth it to me to do that anymore because it’s so onerous to be a landlord. We then shift to mega corporations who bring in these complexes, but you’re not getting those single family residences like we used to.
“As far as home ownership goes, we need to raise the level of income here to make it a little more attractive to be here with more jobs. One thing we don’t talk about is bringing government here to Lincoln City. We need to bring county offices, state offices here. There’s nothing wrong with us here that they would have to stay in Salem… that will bring good paying jobs.”
Fernando Garza
"Bringing housing to Lincoln City is such an old discussion. I’ve discussed creating our own housing finance agency which in turn works like a mortgage company. We do have to have some breaks as far as developing rules because we do have plenty of land. We need to make it affordable for everyone, however the jobs we have… the minimum wage is not quite there.
"By creating this housing agency, in itself, we sell to this individual and those fees feed each other and it becomes its own sustaining entity in time.
"I went on a trip recently and i was looking at the hubs for Amazon. We some kind of distribution center for out here on the coast. For us, that would create other jobs.”
Riley Hoagland
“Workforce housing is problematic. The city owns land, the city has blueprints that have already been pre-approved. The city has local improvement districts which help facilitate capitol improvement projects over long periods of time. We have people and staff willing to do the work and residents willing to go through the process.
"When you combine all that together, what you can find is houses and land trusts, homes being built and the costs of those system development charges being pushed over 20 years or whatever the length of that is. We have done it for homebuilding.
"Like police, water, sewer, roads, maintenance, parks, all of those weren’t always city responsibilities. As we move forward, the shift is going to be important to provide housing for people.
"House prices are as high as they’ve ever been… recent reports show that the only way to get that cost down is to build new housing. If we are in a position to do better, I think we should do better and facilitate that as a city.”
Next, the candidates were asked about improving economic development and how the city can bring more jobs to town.
Fernando Garza
"We need to get out of this mentality of being tourism, summer only. Why don’t we take advantage of things that are already here. We have a kite festival, does it have to just be three days, we could push it a week and create more jobs.
"We need to invite people and do this every month. Is that so far fetched that we have this thing to celebrate out here every month? That’s generating jobs. They are service oriented, but people will see that we are moving forward, which brings other creativity."
Susan Wahlke
"In April of 2017, the city published an economic opportunities analysis that provides suggestions to attract new businesses to town, along with ideas to enhance local businesses. Some of that work has started.
"Recently the city has been working with the Economic Development Alliance of Lincoln County and the Bay Area of Merchants Association to revitalize Lincoln City’s Historic Bayfront district. Progress is happening and more ideas are being discussed.
"One idea that has been discussed for several years has been to attract a commercial laundry service for lodging properties. One of the things that inhibits economic growth in our community is the lack of reliable workforce. We need to encourage our young adults to develop skills that are needed here. We also need services to assist those who are looking for work. We need to continue to work with our partners for new ideas and methods."
Riley Hoagland
“On council, I’ve been able to advocate for the mobile food court ordinance. That took a number of years of really hard work and pushing for that. That’s something that I’ve already done. It hasn’t been built yet, but The Pines, will host probably 10 mobile food carts.
"I think empowering, promoting, encouraging our own residents, I don’t think we need to go to Amazon or Disney, but promoting ourselves and bringing that pride saying ‘hey, these are our businesses, these are our people.’ Tourism is important, but it’s not the only thing that is here. We run the shops, we have the businesses.
"Similarly to Florence, Oregon, they shifted completely into really promoting their small businesses. When you have that, you will end up growing out of that. Promoting our own people is the best way to get jobs and economic diversity up.”
Don Williams
“Economic development is everything that the government does and also everything the government shouldn’t do. I think more times than not, government gets in the way of economic development rather than actually promoting it, through unintended consequences of regulations, rules and restrictions.
"One thing I’ve talked about repeatedly is when Salem passes a law, this is the usual format it goes: What happens is, we say to the mom and pop that if you have anything over five employees, you’re going to get hit with fees, taxes and things like that. So there’s no incentive to grow.
"That’s the kind of thing that I think hampers economic development. One thing I’ve been promoting from day one is entrepreneurship for our young folks. Not that there’s anything wrong with working for our large corporations here in town, but I’d prefer to tell a 17-18 year old, here, let me teach you some entrepreneurial skills so you can run your own business. They need to learn that.”
The candidates were then given a more open ended question regarding what they felt was another one of the biggest issues facing Lincoln City.
Riley Hoagland
"It’s accountability. Some of you have heard about the Senior Center who has been operating for the last 30 years without a moratorium of understanding. It was brought to my attention that there isn’t an agreement there. I think it’s important that the government has accountability for the things that it’s participating in.
"I’m not against the senior center. It’s an important part of our community. But we need to be accountable for what we are doing. Why is this one group being treated differently than other groups that the city does business with. I have been advocating for that. I think that behavior should be in the city’s energy.”
Susan Wahlke
“I think we need to look at code enforcement. So many things, fireworks, VRD violations, hazardous buildings and homes, building code enforcement and parking. We need to commit money and people to that effort. It’s not a law enforcement issue, it’s a planning issue. We need the planning department financed so they can provide those services.
"Close second to that is emergency preparedness. I believe that testing fire hydrants should be a priority. We heard a lot about the state of our warning sirens. That type of siren doesn’t last long in the salt air and ocean breezes. We need to provide funding to stock the caches and somehow we need enough to be able to provide to the visitors. Should the city be providing those resources? Or should the lodging industry?
“I was in the line with many of you, waiting to get out of town for two hours last September. I remember thinking a fire would come from the east or a tsunami would come from the west or an earthquake would open up the road and make it impassable.
“We need to have a better plan, we need to practice it. Former city resident Jim Kusz warned us about this, he even warned us about the pandemic and we thought that was just as crazy as the zombie apocalypse. When I was waiting to get out of town I was thinking at least we should be learning something, and hopefully we will.”
Fernando Garza
“The topic that is lacking is safety. I’m a CERT member and I’m also a part of Listos. I’ve been working with the city and county for the past year and safety has been at the top of my mind. I’ve been doing interpretations for COVID at the Call Center, for the fires, vaccines, floods… I’m not hearing about safety.
"Our evacuation plan goals from 2018 are in the draft steps. It’s been seven months since the fires and we’re talking about it, but we’re not moving forward.
"One thing I thing City Council should add is make safety a priority and move it to the beginning of their meetings, so that we’re not just talking about, but we’re moving forward."
Don Williams
“In a nut shell, what I want to see is to sell the Villages property that was purchased about eight years ago. The city’s held that, we have no accounting on how much as been spent on it.
"So we have this opportunity to get a substantial amount of money and we can then take care of a couple of items. One being, build the Senior Center. Get those folks out of the community center and get them a proper center. If we’re going to increase in age, like some of us are, I’m looking forward to having a place to go and to bring my friends when they visit.
"I want to create a public transportation system with some of that money. Whether it’s peak season or full season I don’t know. But as an employer, one of the biggest issues was having employees to work. When the bus stops running at 7… it’s near impossible to get employees. We need a public transportation system, that has to be a priority.
"Third, I want a dog park. We’ve talked about it and we have the land up there. Let’s keep some of it for a great dog park.
"I also want to talk about lowering taxes. It’s a common complaint of how high people’s taxes have got in this town.
"Also one thing that I thought was so wrong with the town that I love… At the beginning of the pandemic, the tribalism that was created. The ‘don’t come to my town,’ scratching of cars, puncturing tires. We’re here to be inviting, we are a tourism town. Until that changes, we need to be inviting.”
The final question the candidates were asked was about city code enforcement for buildings and what steps can be taken to improve on that front.
Fernando Garza
“Code enforcement comes up a lot. It’s also a part of the goals for the council this upcoming year. Are we talking about us, the city, playing the bad guy. Telling people, you have to do this, because there seems to be a lot of that happening already. That was one of the reasons I started to run, I felt like I was being governed too much. It seems to create more animosity between everyone.
“We do need to enforce codes and so forth, but we all have due process to do that. It’s been mentioned to me… Highway 101 needs to be more unified, and I agree. When you get inside the building, that’s where your individuality should show. We should try to improve your business and the city itself to make it more aesthetic.”
Riley Hoagland
"There’s signage and code enforcement for safety. We’re trying to keep it safe for people to travel, safe for people to live and it’s important that those codes are followed.
"Currently, our system is a complaint driven system. We wait for people to complain about something, then do something about it. A fundamental shift is important for the city to do in order to be proactive in that arena, having the code enforcement officer be a part of planning.
"It’s going to take time. It’s not that it hasn’t been done, but we’re already talking about trying to get ahead of those issues. We talked about enforcement of VRDs, trying to hold accountable the businesses operating without an understanding. It’s all in that same though of ‘look, let’s get the things we want done proactively instead of waiting.’
"It’s easy to do and staff wants to be a part of it so let’s keep on going.”
Susan Wahlke
"The city council talked about goals a lot more and put them off again. The first one on there list is code enforcement, to educate, inform and protect the residents of Lincoln City. The number one task is to purchase and implement a code enforcement VRD case management system. I think that’s a great idea.
"We probably need more personnel for that, so let’s talk about that during budget time.”
“The other thing we need to do is make sure the lodging industry is paying their fair share of lodging taxes. When I was a city employee over 25 years ago, we had regular audits. Those haven’t happened recently. The income from those audits has greatly decreased. I don’t think it’s because they are doing a better job reporting, I think it’s because we haven’t been auditing.
“When it comes to code enforcement, my thought it, why have codes if we don’t enforce them?”
Don Williams
“This is something that from the day I was on planning that we’ve talked about. We have rules on the book already about signage, when it can come down, when it’s voluntary, when it’s involuntary. We already have systems in place for much of this.
"The problem we run into with houses and businesses and things like that, is getting out of state owners to take accountability for their property.
"The city attorney has worked on several aspects of our code and enforcement mechanisms beyond just coming into the police and saying, we’re going to condemn your property. There’s not a lot that can be done that isn’t already being done.
“We have instituted design standards which is nice and came during the end of my term. We can actually start to tell people ‘here’s what we want to see as you are improving your property so that we don’t run into these issues and we have a uniformity up and down the coast.’
"We can also still talk about the zero cost loans for facade improvement and things like that. There’s a lot of alternatives already there.”
