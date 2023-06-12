The Coast Guard rescued one person found stranded on a channel marker and recovered an unresponsive person from the water after a vessel capsized Sunday, June 11, on the Columbia River near Astoria.
At 2:25 p.m., a caller, who witnessed from shore, notified Coast Guard Sector Columbia River watchstanders that a boat reportedly capsized causing two people to enter the water east of Tongue Point.
A Coast Guard Air Station Astoria MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment 29-foot Response Boat-Small II crew launched.
At 3 p.m., the aircrew arrived on scene and located the stranded person atop a dayboard channel marker. A rescue swimmer deployed to retrieve the person before the two were hoisted from the water to the helicopter.
Remaining on scene and conducting a continued search of the area, at 3:22 p.m., the aircrew located a person floating face-up but showing no signs of mobility.
Due to shallow water depth, the Coast Guard boatcrew was unable to access the person's location. The rescue swimmer was again lowered from the helicopter to the water and observed the person to be unresponsive and not breathing.
After transporting the person to the nearby Coast Guard boat, the rescue swimmer remained with the person to conduct cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts while transiting to awaiting emergency medical personnel at the East Mooring Basin. The person was unresponsive when transferred from Coast Guard care.
The aircrew transported the person rescued from the channel marker to Air Station Astoria and was transferred to the care of awaiting emergency medical personnel in stable condition.
The identities of those involved in the incident and what caused the vessel to capsize had not been release by the Coast Guard at the time of this report.
The Coast Guard rescued two people from their boat after it capsized Wednesday night, June 7, off the coast of Nesika Beach along the Southern Oregon Coast.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Columbia River received notification around 7:30 p.m. from the wife of the captain of a 26-foot commercial fishing vessel stating that her husband had not made it back to the marina at the time he said.
The watchstanders dispatched a rescue boatcrew from Station Chetco River aboard a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat and an aircrew aboard a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station North Bend. They also conferred with the local police department who confirmed the operator’s truck and trailer were still at the boat ramp.
The wife had also told to the Coast Guard that a friend had called the vessel operator at approximately 3 p.m., which was the last time someone had contact with anyone on the vessel. Utilizing cell phone forensics, watchstanders were able to narrow down a viable search area.
Just after 11 p.m., the aircrew located the vessel with the men sitting on the overturned hull. They were not wearing life jackets. The helicopter crew then vectored the boatcrew to the scene.
The motor lifeboat arrived to the capsized vessel at 11:30 p.m. and safely recovered both individuals. They were showing signs of hypothermia and were provided blankets and water. The men were brought to Station Chetco River and arrived at 2 a.m. They were seen and released by awaiting EMS responders.
The men spent nearly eight hours sitting on top of the hull of the vessel.
“This case highlights the importance of creating a ‘float plan,’ or simply just telling a friend or family member who is staying back where you are going and when to expect you back,” said Lt. Michael Jeffko, Command Duty Officer for Sector Columbia River. “With the excellent search planning and coordination between our watchstanders in the command center and the rescue crews at Station Chetco River and Air Station North Bend, we had a successful outcome. Our crews train for these incidents and their flawless execution resulted in two lives saved.”
The identity of the two men and what caused the vessel to capsized had not released by the Coast Guard at the time of this report.
