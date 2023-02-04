A wanted fugitive from Canada is in custody after an ocean rescue near Seaside.
Seaside Police, Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies and Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers arrested Jericho Wolf Labonte at approximately 7:35 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. He was taken into custody without incident at the Helping Hands Warming Shelter, 1530 S. Roosevelt Dr., in Seaside.
Labonte, 35, was wanted on charges of Theft I, Endangering Another Person, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Criminal Mischief II. Additionally, Labonte is a wanted fugitive out of British Columbia and a suspect in other cases.
Earlier in the day, the United States Coast Guard (USCG) responded to a mayday signal coming from the P/C Sandpiper located in the mouth of the Columbia River. During the response by boat and air, a large wave capsized the vessel and a man, later determined to be Labonte, was saved from the scene by a rescue swimmer and flown via USCG helicopter to Astoria and subsequently transferred to Columbia Memorial Hospital.
At approximately 2:54 p.m., the P/C Sandpiper was determined to be a stolen vessel out of the Port of Astoria. The Astoria Police Department attempted to locate Labonte at CMH, but he had been discharged and his location was unknown.
Seaside Police later determined Labonte was staying at the Helping Hands Warming Shelter under an alias. Officers from the CCSO and OSP arrived and he was taken into custody on the outstanding charges and transported to Clatsop County Jail to be booked.
Seaside Fire and Rescue were on standby to assist. The SPD would like to thank all agencies and citizens who assisted in Labonte’s arrest. Questions should be directed to the appropriate law enforcement agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.