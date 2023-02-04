Arrivinng at Astoria

Fugitive Jericho Wolf Labonte is carried off the rescue helicopter by members of the Coast Gard.

 Courtesy from the USCG

A wanted fugitive from Canada is in custody after an ocean rescue near Seaside.

Seaside Police, Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies and Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers arrested Jericho Wolf Labonte at approximately 7:35 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. He was taken into custody without incident at the Helping Hands Warming Shelter, 1530 S. Roosevelt Dr., in Seaside.­

