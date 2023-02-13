Details are emerging following a Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) investigation that has led to two arrests and the recovery of a stolen vehicle.
LCPD officers stopped a suspicious Toyota Tundra displaying Disabled Veterans license plates, Feb.1. The license plates were registered to a Chevrolet.
During the investigation, officers were able to determine the vehicle had been stolen from a residence in Marion County several months ago.
Arrested from the vehicle was 49-year-old Benjamin Gomez, Otis, and 29-year-old Ashley Marler of Grand Ronde. Gomez was charged with Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. Marler was charged with Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle. Both suspects were lodged at the Lincoln County Jail.
On Feb. 3, LCPD officers executed a search warrant on the Toyota Tundra. During the search officers located fentanyl, methamphetamine, a digital scale, and a restricted weapon.
The additional drug and weapon charges were submitted to the Lincoln County DA’s Office for review and consideration.
