The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) today identified two draft Wind Energy Areas (WEAs) off the Oregon Coast and opened a 60-day public review and comment period on those WEAs.

The development is part of the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy capacity by 2030 and 15 gigawatts of floating offshore wind by 2035.

Proposed Sites
Download PDF Draft Report
