One person was hospitalized and busy Highway 101 in Lincoln City closed briefly following a vehicle crash into a building.
Tuesday, April 25, Lincoln City Police Department officers (LCPD), North Lincoln Fire & Rescue (NLFR), and Pacific West Ambulance responded to a single vehicle crash in the 1100 block of NE Highwy 101.
As the first responders arrived they found a power pole had been struck and broken apart leaving part of the pole and wires down across the highway.
The involved vehicle, a white Toyota SUV, was located on the sidewalk up against the Tie Dye Pizzeria building.
Personnel from NLFR and Pacific West Ambulance immediately began treating the driver of the Toyota who was identified as 62-year-old Matthew Tanberg of Otis. He was subsequently transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment.
Because the highway was blocked by the downed pole, wires, and emergency vehicles, officers began diverting all traffic around the crash scene using area side streets.
Personnel from Pacific Power quickly arrived on scene with their equipment and began the process of making the scene safe and repairing the damaged power pole.
The scene investigation determined that the Toyota had been traveling north bound on Highway 101 when it suddenly veered off the roadway and onto the sidewalk striking the power pole and continuing north on the sidewalk crashing into the pizzeria building.
Based on information obtained, it appears the driver had a medical emergency causing the crash. The pizzeria building sustained significant damage to the front wall from the impact of the Toyota.
Once the involved vehicle was towed from the scene and fire personnel and equipment cleared, the highway was opened up for traffic with the outside northbound lane remaining blocked off while Pacific Power crews replaced the power pole and repaired the power lines.
No citations were issued as a result of this crash.
"The Lincoln City Police Department would like to thank our community partners, North Lincoln Fire & Rescue, Pacific West Ambulance and Pacific Power for their quick response and assistance with this incident," LCPD Lt. Jeffrey Winn said.
