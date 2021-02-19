A Lincoln City man faces numerous criminal charges after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a house in the 5000 block of NE East Devils Lake Road near Otis.
On Feb. 18, at approximately 3:29 a.m., a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the scene after it was reported that a vehicle had left the roadway and struck a house.
Members of the Lincoln City Police Department, North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Pacific West Ambulance also responded to the crash.
According to a release from Lincoln City Police, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Andrew D. Ainslie, of Lincoln City, had initially fled the scene of the crash on foot. Lincoln City Police officers were able to locate Ainslie and detain him near the location of the crash. The residents of the home struck by the vehicle were not injured as a result of the crash.
Ainslie was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital by Pacific West Ambulance. The investigating county deputy determined that at the time of the crash, Ainslie was under the influence of a controlled substance while operating his motor vehicle. Ainslie did not sustain injuries from the crash.
Ainslie was issued citations for Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, Reckless Driving, Failure to Perform Duties of a Driver (Property Damage) and Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants. Ainslie’s vehicle was later towed from the location.
