Car into Reservoir

An aerial drone was used to search the waterway of the reservoir and the vehicle was found to be submerged in about 11 feet of water, and 120’ away from the shore.

 Courtesy from Newport Police

A Corvallis woman faces criminal charges after she allegedly drove her vehicle into a reservoir near Newport.

At 7:29 p.m.Feb. 27, Newport Police were requested to help locate an overdue motorist in the area of NE 12th and NE Eads Streets. Officers were advised Tammy Altishin, 46, of Corvallis, was late meeting a family member at the Sam Case School.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What is your favorite outdoor activity?

You voted:

Featured Inserts



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.