Two large portable cargo containers filled with emergency relief supplies and equipment have been delivered to the Tillamook Municipal Airport.

The Box

Port of Tillamook Bay General Manager Michele Bradley and Tillamook County Emergency Management Director Randy Thorpe in front of the first Conex box delivery on April 20.

The containers will be used to help Tillamook County prepare for a Cascadia earthquake event, and have been delivered by the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) and Office of Resilience and Emergency Management.

