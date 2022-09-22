North Lincoln Hospital Foundation (NLHF) will use a $5,000 grant from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund to help support the creation of walking trails for Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital’s Healing Grounds project.
“The hospital campus is in a forested lakefront neighborhood making it ideally suited for a peaceful and healing walk, which gave us the idea for the Healing Grounds project,” NLHF Associate Executive Director Leslie James said. “Once completed, there will be places for exercise, respite, rest and relaxation for patients, caregivers, health care workers and the general public.”
Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital Auxiliary is another large contributor to the Healing Grounds project, giving $3,650 for the purchase of benches.
The project is already underway, with a heavy lift by Samaritan staff and contractors who are removing tree stumps and exotic invasives and creating undulating beds. Native plants from the forest will be transplanted where possible to blend the local native habitat with the newly planted areas.
James said the Siletz contribution will go toward plants, gravel and labor for planting and completing the trail.
“We are planting native and hardy plants recommended by local nurseries and incorporating plants of cultural significance to indigenous people for future plantings,” James said. “They will be deer resistant and well adapted to our coastal environment.”
The largest area of the project incorporates the forest overlooking Devils Lake, with a gravel walking trail and benches for people to rest and reflect. This trail will connect to the existing hospital walkways and sidewalks, creating a quarter mile loop.
Another area is wild and will be left that way, except for the hundreds of invasive Scotch broom that will be removed, providing lake views through red alders from patient rooms. An area near the hospital’s administrative building will be built out with vine maples, rhododendrons, sword ferns and several other plants, plus hardscaping, benches and picnic tables to provide a gathering spot for patients, caregivers and employees.
For more information and to support this project, contact Leslie James at lejames@samhealth.org or call 541-557-6434.
