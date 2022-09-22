North Lincoln Hospital Foundation (NLHF) will use a $5,000 grant from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund to help support the creation of walking trails for Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital’s Healing Grounds project.  

Hospital Grant

North Lincoln Hospital CT Image Scanner Tech Kelsey Lovejoy.

“The hospital campus is in a forested lakefront neighborhood making it ideally suited for a peaceful and healing walk, which gave us the idea for the Healing Grounds project,” NLHF Associate Executive Director Leslie James said. “Once completed, there will be places for exercise, respite, rest and relaxation for patients, caregivers, health care workers and the general public.”

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you registered to vote for the Nov. 8 General Election?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.