Staff and residents at Hillside Place Assisted Living and Memory Care of Lincoln City will host the facilities second annual Hot August Night Cruisin’ for Alzheimer’s Car Show from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

The event will be held in the Hilltop Inn Restaurant parking lot, 910 SE Highway 101 in Lincoln City, adjacent to the care facility. The car show is being sponsored by Summit Racing Equipment. All proceeds from the event will be going to the Alzheimer’s Association.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Now that it is legal in Oregon, will you pump your own gasoline?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.