Staff and residents at Hillside Place Assisted Living and Memory Care of Lincoln City will host the facilities second annual Hot August Night Cruisin’ for Alzheimer’s Car Show from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.
The event will be held in the Hilltop Inn Restaurant parking lot, 910 SE Highway 101 in Lincoln City, adjacent to the care facility. The car show is being sponsored by Summit Racing Equipment. All proceeds from the event will be going to the Alzheimer’s Association.
A variety of cars, mostly classics, will be parked for visitors of the event to admire and appreciate. The car show will be bringing people from all over who wish to show off their vehicles, making it a must attend event for any car lover.
Viewing amazing cars won’t be the only thing to enjoy at this fundraiser. Hillside Place Administrator Tanya Weaver said there will be barbecuing, a live band, beer garden, vendor booths, drawings, parking lot poker and raffles. The facility will also have their own booth set up where their Alzheimer’s representative will be handing out information on the disease.
There is no entry fee for vendors to set up booths and Weaver encourages anyone who would like to have a booth at the event to reach out to her. Having been held up on their fundraisers the last couple of years due to COVID, Weaver said she is excited to be able to hold them once again. This fundraiser is one of many that the facility does in order to help raise money for the neurodegenerative disease.
On Sept. 6 Weaver said her team will be doing a walk to raise money for Alzheimer’s. The walk will be taking place in Salem. In September, Hillside will also be holding caregiver support meetings, which are meant to help people better navigate through the process of caring for loved ones with the Alzheimer’s disease.
Understanding Alzheimer’s disease
Understanding what Alzheimer’s is and what it does to a person’s mind is essential according to Weaver.
“It’s about quality of life for the people that are living in it and the families that are basically living in it,” she said. Bringing awareness and understanding will help others to, not only better care for those suffering from it, but may help progress important research into the disease.
Alzheimer’s disease is a disorder of the brain that, over time damages and destroys people’s memory and thinking skills. It will eventually make it difficult for them to even carry out seemingly simple tasks. According to the National Institute on Aging, experts estimate that more than six million Americans have Alzheimer’s. Most who have the disease tend to be over the age of 65.
Hillside Place is an assisted living and memory care facility which has been around for several years, however it’s only been under the management of Caring Places since June of 2020. According to Weaver, the facility has a capacity of 33 residents. Currently the facility has 30 people. Hillside Place has eight beds dedicated to just memory care and the other 25 beds are for assisted living. Weaver stated that the facility was voted 2022 Best of the Beach under the healthcare category.
Weaver said the facility staff loves to have fun and frequently holds cooking competitions and cook offs for their residents.
“We cook a lot there,” she said. “We have a lot of cooks in house. Our last one was a cupcake contest. We do a lot of live events.”
Weaver has been the administrator at Hillside Place for over two years. Her background and experience includes 34 years in the care industry. She oversees all of the facility’s day-to-day operations and comes up with the ideas for all their fundraisers. Once an idea for a fundraiser has been decided, her whole team is eager to help get involved, she said.
“It’s full, all hands-on deck,” she said. “Everybody is very excited and very willing to actively participate.”
For more information about Hillside Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, or to learn more about the facility’s fundraisers, visit the Hillside Place website at, CaringPlaces.com/ Communities/Hillside-Place, or see the Hillside Placce Facebook page, facebook.com/ HillsidePlaceLincolnCityOR.
