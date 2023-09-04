The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund (STCCF) has awarded a $2,700 school education grant to Coastal Voices, a 50-voice community choir led by artistic director Rhodd Caldwell.
The group plans to bring choral music education into the schools of Lincoln County.
Caldwell has been coordinating with music teachers throughout the Lincoln County School District (LCSD) to design programs for each school that would serve students best. Monies from the grant will purchase sheet music, folders, performance safety equipment such as stools and masks, and rehearsal venue rentals.
“In order for Coastal Voices and similar groups to continue to thrive, there must always be new singers who are eager to participate in this collaborative art form,” Caldwell said. “Encouraging the students of today to join in group singing is the goal of this locally led and STCCF-assisted effort.”
Caldwell and other choir members plan a series of workshops to emphasize basic vocal technique, the importance of teamwork, the idea that music-making is a safe and fulfilling activity, and the understanding that song lyrics can become personally meaningful.
“I know I’ll be continually learning as much as I am coaching and teaching,” Caldwell said. “I am so grateful for the opportunity, aided by the grant from STCCF, to bring the joy of group singing to the young people of Lincoln County.”
