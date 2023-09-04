Here's the Check!

Coastal Voices Board Chair Paul Caldron, left, Artistic Director Rhodd Caldwell, center, and Chairman Mike Holden, show off the grant check from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund Board.

 Courtesy

The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund (STCCF) has awarded a $2,700 school education grant to Coastal Voices, a 50-voice community choir led by artistic director Rhodd Caldwell.

The group plans to bring choral music education into the schools of Lincoln County.

