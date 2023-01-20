Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

More than a dozen volunteers participated in the MLK Day for the Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County (HFHLC) Day of Service.

The volunteers worked on projects across three locations. HFHLC staff and community volunteers made progress on the construction of two homes in Lincoln City, according to HFHLC Executive Director Lucinda Taylor.

Here's the Check

The Ambritz family show off the donated $5,000 check received during the MLK Day of Service from the Lincoln County Board of Realtors.
