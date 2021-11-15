The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund has distributed $123,344.29 to 38 organizations as it continues its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups.
The Siletz Tribe has made contributions through employment, monetary donations and cooperative measures to the Siletz community, Lincoln County and the state of Oregon. The seven-member charitable fund advisory board has distributed more than $15.4 million since its inception in 2001.
Overall, the Tribe has honored its tradition of sharing within the community by distributing more than $19.7 million through the charitable fund and other Tribal resources. Chinook Winds has donated more than $6.5 million in cash and fund-raising items since it opened in 1995. The casino also provides in-kind donations of convention space for various fund-raisers as well as technical support, advertising and manpower for many events.
The next deadline to submit applications is Dec. 1, 2021. Eligibility for money from the charitable fund is limited to two categories:
- Entities and activities located in the Siletz Tribe’s 11-county service area (Lincoln, Tillamook, Linn, Lane, Benton, Polk, Yamhill, Marion, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties).
- Native American entities and activities located anywhere in the United States.
Applications and requirements can be obtained at ctsi.nsn.us/charitable-contribution-fund; by calling 800-922-1399, ext. 1227, or 541-444-8227; or by mailing Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, P.O. Box 549, Siletz, OR 97380-0549. Applications can be submitted via e-mail at stccf@live.com.
Arts – $5,000
Lincoln City Cultural Center – sponsorship of nationally known traveling exhibit Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea; Lincoln City, OR; $5,000
Education – $18,622.08
Alsea Community Effort – tools, components and manuals for hands-on training for science students at Alsea Charter School to build and use ham radios; Alsea, OR; $1,700
Clemens Primary School – books for students during school-wide Book Week activities; Philomath, OR; $3,160
Eddyville Charter School – spiny dogfish sharks for facilitated dissection activity to learn about body systems; Eddyville, OR; $600
Friends of the Lebanon Public Library – books for all ages for summer reading program; Lebanon, OR; $1,500
Oregon Coast Aquarium – reduced admission fee program for Lincoln County residents and school field trips; Newport, OR; $2,500
Oregon Coast Community College – replace desktop computers in computer lab; Newport, OR; $5,000
Salem-Keizer Public School, Native Education – supplies for Native graduates’ presentations and culturally based graduation ceremony; Salem, OR; $2,000
Siletz Valley Friends of the Library – liability insurance for members and volunteers; Siletz, OR; $670
Toledo Elementary School – The Inquiry Project: Investigating Earth Materials curriculum kits for fourth-grade classes; Toledo, OR; $1,492.08
Environment & Natural Resource Preservation – $9,800
Elakha Alliance – stipends for 2-4 Native youth interns, software, supplies and supervision-related costs to elevate the youth voice in sea otter restoration; Siletz, OR; $5,000
Long Tom Watershed Council – native bulbs and seed for restoration work on 12 acres of oak and prairie habitat following a prescribed burn; Eugene, OR; $4,800
Health – $40,270
ALS Association, Oregon and SW Washington Chapter – support for Medical Services Program through loaning adaptive and augmentative equipment and case management; Portland, OR; $5,000
Coastal Range Food Bank – food to assist people within the service area; Blodgett, OR; $2,000
Corvallis Environmental Center – rototiller, porta-potty rental, seeds, starts, soil and supplies to create fresh produce for food share and community gardens; Corvallis, OR; $4,500
Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon – food and support for hot meals at the day center and meal delivery service for people living with HIV/AIDS; Portland, OR; $10,000
Liberty House – art and sensory therapy books, games, toys and supplies for child services; Salem, OR; $2,250
Marion Polk Food Share – compost, soil, seed and plant starts for youth farm and community gardens; Salem, OR; $5,000
Philomath Community Gleaners – food resources; Philomath, OR; $2,000
Returning Veterans Project – veterans health providers’ continuing education, including registration, processing fees and speaker fees; Portland, OR; $1,500
Siletz Community Thanksgiving Dinner Committee – food boxes with turkeys and other supplies to cook a Thanksgiving meal to distribute to families in need; Siletz, OR; $3,170
Yamhill County Master Gardener Association – lumber, soil, containers, plant materials and hand tools to distribute raised bed and container gardens; McMinnville, OR; $4,850
Historical Preservation – $8,610.96
Lebanon Museum Foundation – recording equipment and supplies for oral history project with local elders; Lebanon, OR; $929.25
North Lincoln County Historical Museum – purchase and install signage and acrylic donation boxes; Lincoln City, OR; $1,859.71
Shipley Historical Marker Association – prepare and install historical marker near Reuben Shipley’s family farm and Mt. Union Cemetery; Corvallis, OR; $3,900
Willamette Heritage Center – supplies for rentable Backpack Buddies tailored for hands-on interactive activity for children and families; Salem, OR; $1,922
Other – $10,619.96
Albany American Legion Post 10 – toys and snacks for children through age 12 attending the community Christmas party; Albany, OR; $2,000
Central Coast Humane Society – subsidize rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats; Newport, OR; $5,000
Greater Jefferson Community Center – replace and upgrade desktop computer, monitor, printer and software to expand online visibility, improve recordkeeping and provide quality brochures; Jefferson, OR; $1,619.96
Oregon Coastal Quilters Guild – batting/filling for handmade quilts to be presented to Lincoln County veterans; South Beach, OR; $2,000
Prevention – $7,000
Altrusa International of Albany – personal items and activity kits for homeless youth entering Jackson Street Youth Services shelters; Albany OR; $3,000
Altrusa International of Yaquina Bay – Project School Bell program to provide emergency clothing, shoes, coats and hygiene products to Lincoln County schools; Newport, OR; $4,000
Public Safety – $23,421.29
Adair Rural Fire and Rescue – replace/upgrade AED equipment; Adair Village, OR; $5,757.24
Blodgett-Summit Rural Fire Protection District – replace AEDs for use by fire and emergency volunteers; Blodgett, OR; $3,100
Central Coast Fire and Rescue – firefighting hoses of various diameters; Waldport, OR; $2,500
Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay – communications, medical, shelter, water and other supplies for disaster box kits for neighborhood emergency gathering sites; Manzanita, OR; $3,500
Molalla Rural Fire Protection District #73 – wildland fire shelters, supplies, AED and other safety/medical equipment; Molalla, OR; $4,064.05
Yachats Rural Fire Protection District – firefighting turnouts, boots, gloves, thermal imaging camera and hose nozzles; Yachats, OR; $4,500
Due to the current conditions of the coronavirus pandemic, the reception originally scheduled for Nov. 5 was canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.