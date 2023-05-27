The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund distributed $157,562.85 to 36 organizations as it continues its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups.
The Siletz Tribe has made contributions through employment, monetary donations and cooperative measures to the Siletz community, Lincoln County and the state of Oregon. The seven-member charitable fund advisory board has distributed more than $16.6 million since its inception in 2001.
Overall, the Tribe has honored its tradition of sharing within the community by distributing more than $21 million through the charitable fund and other Tribal resources. Chinook Winds has donated more than $6.5 million in cash and fund-raising items since it opened in 1995. The casino also provides in-kind donations of convention space for various fund-raisers as well as technical support, advertising and manpower for many events.
Distribution of $157,562.85
Cultural Activities – $1,000
Many Nations Culture Club – food and gift-making materials for giveaway items for annual inmate pow-wow, and to make repairs on and replacements for regalia; Salem, OR; $1,000
Education – $18,176
Altrusa International of Albany – new clothes, shoes and backpacks filled with school supplies for KidzShop program; Albany, OR; $6,000
Native American Rights Fund – expense of one of two law clerks for the summer law clerk program that educates law students about Indian rights, laws and issues; Boulder, CO; $9,600
Philomath Elementary School – books for the school’s Oregon Battle of the Books Program; Philomath, OR; $576
Port of Garibaldi – chefs, expert demonstrations and supplies for event to raise awareness of and educate about the abundance of local seafood; Garibaldi, OR; $2,000
Environment and Natural Resource Preservation – $18,000
City of Siletz, Parks & Recreation Committee – golf cart to water flowers on the main street of Siletz; Siletz, OR; $3,000
Devils Lake Water Improvement District – sterile grass carp to be released in different areas of the lake to reduce overgrown submerged aquatic vegetation; Lincoln City, OR; $10,000
Elakha Alliance – outreach and community relations director, coastal community coordinator, travel and materials to support reintroduction of sea otters to the Oregon Coast; Siletz, OR; $5,000
Health – $48,892.85
ALS Association of Oregon and SW Washington Chapter – services provided to approximately 300 people with ALS in Medical Services Program; Portland, OR; $5,000
ARC of Benton County (TAAP Lincoln County) – scholarship fund for people who do not qualify for Medicaid to pay for Day Support Activities; Toledo, OR; $6,000
Assistance League of Salem-Keizer – clothing, shoes and other essential items for Operation School Bell program for low-income families; Salem, OR; $5,000
BIA Wildland Firefighters, American Lung Association – lung cancer screenings in high-risk Native populations and educate youth on risks of vaping; Portland, OR; $1,500
Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis – food for low-income families; Corvallis, OR; $3,000
Canyon Gleaners – healthy, nutritious food weekly for elderly, disabled and low-income families; Mill City, OR; $3,000
Community Gleaners – food for low-income families; Albany, OR; $3,000
Community Outreach Inc. – food for community food pantry; Corvallis, OR; $3,000
Ella Curran Food Bank – food for low-income families; Independence, OR; $3,000
Every Child Linn Benton – backpacks, clothing vouchers and school supplies for distribution at annual back-to-school carnival; Corvallis, OR; $5,000
Fish of Albany Inc. – food for weekend snack packs for more than 700 food-insecure children; Albany, OR; $3,000
Linn County Animal Rescue – matching funds for new computer and accessories; Lebanon, OR; $1,800
Philomath Community Dinner – kitchen equipment and cleaning supplies for community dinner; Philomath, OR; $1,177.85
Philomath Community Gleaners – food for low-income families; Philomath, OR; $3,000
Salem-Keizer Volcanoes Baseball – tickets for 4th of July Patriotic Tribute game to honor veterans for their service; Keizer, OR; $1,200
South Lane Mental Health Services Inc. – CPR and first aid classes for residential mental health adult foster home staff; Cottage Grove, OR; $1,215
Historical Preservation – $30,000
Vietnam War Memorial Fund – granite columns and art elements; Boring, OR; $25,000
Willamette Grange #52 – insulation and installation for lower floor and bathrooms; Corvallis, OR; $5,000
Other – $7,050
Crushers Softball – jerseys, hitting and pitching training, equipment, field rental and sportswear for softball team; Veneta, OR; $2,450
Toledo Public Library – matching funds for media, posters and bookmarks advertising Umbrella Parade, plus outdoor string lights, umbrellas and decorating supplies; Toledo, OR; $600
Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association – rodeo winner prizes, such as custom-tooled wallets, belt buckles and prize money; Warm Springs, OR; $4,000
Public Safety – $29,244
Aurora Fire District – new fire hoses; Aurora, OR; $5,685.80
Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue – matching funds to purchase a LUCAS, a mechanical CPR device; Waldport, OR; $3,558.20
Pacific Northwest Search & Rescue – advanced drone to fly in inclement weather to quickly help locate lost subjects; Milwaukie, OR; $10,000
Sheridan Rural Fire Protection District – five firefighter suits; Sheridan, OR; $5,000
Stayton Fire District – replace wildland firefighting clothing; Stayton, OR; $5,000
The Arts – $5,200
City of Siletz, Parks & Recreation Committee – bands and sound equipment for Sounds in the City summer concerts; Siletz, OR; $1,200
City of Toledo – live music, stage, sound system, toilets and marketing of annual arts festivals held over the summer; Toledo, OR; $4,000
The funding contributions were made May 5. The next deadline to submit applications is June 1. Eligibility for money from the charitable fund is limited to two categories:
- Entities and activities located in the Siletz Tribe’s 11-county service area (Lincoln, Tillamook, Linn, Lane, Benton, Polk, Yamhill, Marion, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties)
- Native American entities and activities located anywhere in the U.S.
Applications and requirements can be obtained at ctsi.nsn.us/charitable-contribution-fund; by calling 800-922-1399, ext. 1227, or 541-444-8227; or by mailing Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, P.O. Box 549, Siletz, OR 97380-0549. Applications can be submitted via e-mail at stccf@live.com.
