TLC, a Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union, has contributed $2,000 to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital Foundation as part of the credit union's Communities First Program.

Here's The Check!

Holding the check are from left to right, TLC Marketing and Community Development Manager Crystal Garrison, SNLH Foundation Associate Director Leslie James, and TLC Community Engagement and Education Coordinator Kari Rempfer.

The program is a multi-year sponsorship for selected hospitals and community colleges within the eleven Oregon and Washington counties it serves.

