Holding the check are from left to right, TLC Marketing and Community Development Manager Crystal Garrison, SNLH Foundation Associate Director Leslie James, and TLC Community Engagement and Education Coordinator Kari Rempfer.
TLC, a Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union, has contributed $2,000 to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital Foundation as part of the credit union's Communities First Program.
The program is a multi-year sponsorship for selected hospitals and community colleges within the eleven Oregon and Washington counties it serves.
"TLC places a high priority on supporting educational and healthcare related services throughout its communities, and that mission developed into the Communities First Program in 2018," a release from TLC states.
To date, the credit union has donated $145,000 to Communities First recipients, including eight hospital foundations and four community college foundations. One of the Communities First Program recipients is the Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital Foundation.
TLC’s 2022 donation will support the foundation’s equipment fund, which completes a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) extension this summer.
