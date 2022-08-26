The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is seeking volunteers for its Veteran Volunteer Program who are interested in serving aging veterans in their own communities by helping veterans learn how to access potential earned benefits and resources.
The goal of this program is to equip volunteers with information so they can help educate and connect veterans — primarily, seniors — to their earned benefits and other potential resources.
Volunteers work closely with the Veteran Volunteer Coordinator and the accredited local veteran service officer or tribal veteran service officer in their area, locating veterans who may need assistance accessing their benefits in long-term care facilities, senior centers, libraries, mobile home parks, and retirement communities, or wherever people gather.
The program is open to anyone 18 years or older. Volunteers are asked to commit to serving eight to 10 hours per month. A background check will be performed (at no cost to the volunteer) before the volunteer is permitted to work with veterans. If you enjoy working with the aging population and want to make a difference in the lives of veterans, you are encouraged to apply.
The next training is scheduled for interested volunteers in Jackson and Josephine counties and will be held in person from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Medford Senior Center, 510 East Main Street in Medford.
In order to attend this training, interested persons must fill out the online interest form or contact Veteran Volunteer Coordinator Mark Newell by phone or email by 4 p.m. Sept. 19.
