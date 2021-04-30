Public Information Officer Susan Trachsel of the Lincoln County Public Health Department provided a comprehensive COVID update to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting on April 26.
While there was a small decrease in the number of cases of COVID for the two-week period ending April 24, the overall number of cases increased in April, though Lincoln County remained in the High Risk category, even as many Oregon counties moved to Extreme Risk.
“Our positive rate is 5.5%, Up past last fall’s levels, but not quite at the rate of the surge in December and January,” Trachsel said, noting that Oregon cases, hospitalizations and deaths are trending upward.
Trachsel called the commissioners’ attention to Governor. Kate Brown’s statement April 23. “Right now, in the race between vaccines and variants, the variants are gaining ground and have the upper hand. Today’s cases topped 100, with Oregon now rating 2nd in the nation for having the most rapid growth of infection spread,” said the governor.
There were six cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in our county, Trachsel said of the more transmissible virus with increased severity, particularly among younger people.
“Masking, hand washing and physical distancing will work to prevent the spread. What’s difficult is it can spread easier, so even a little bit of relaxing precautions and more people will get infected,” Trachsel told the commissioners. The variant is 50% more transmissible.
Previously the Oregon county with the highest vaccination rate, Lincoln is now second behind Benton. However, with a little more than half of the county’s 48,260 residents vaccinated, the rate of vaccinations is slowing, Trachsel explained.
Even though we’re doing really well with vaccinations in Lincoln County, and have been for a while, it doesn’t mean that is the case in other counties and other states. It’s a whole community effort, a whole state effort, a whole country effort and a whole world effort,” Trachsel continued. “Even a little bit of relaxing pf upper precautions and more people will get infected.”
Trachsel explained, "We have been in tourist season, so we’re seeing more people. Our goal is to encourage people to continue with prevention measures.” Spring break was a contributor, she said. “We’re seeing more cases in young people.”
Explaining the danger of the statewide increase, Trachsel suggested viewing all hospitals in the state as a single system, as patients who need more extensive care are often transferred, and patients must travel when there are no hospital beds available locally. “We’re concerned that if we don’t take action now, [the number of hospitalizations] will rise even further, which can make people with other medical conditions be at risk.
“The only way to get this stopped is to get vaccines into people,” she said, pointing out that people are tired of the precaution measures.
Trachsel provided the commissioners with information regarding the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, as Oregon approved the resumption of that vaccine with a warning of blood clots and low platelets in a very small percentage of people. “The risk is 7 per million in women 50 years of age or younger, 0.9 cases per million doses in women older than 59 and less than one case per million does in men,” Trachsel said.
The risk, though minute, should be considered, Tracshel said. “It’s still an excellent vaccine. It’s still great. The vaccine prevents hospitalization and death far more than it causes these side effects. She pointed out that there are two other vaccines available in the county.
Commissioner Claire Hall expressed, “There is still a significant vocal minority of the population that is suspicious or downright resistant to being vaccinated. Unfortunately, the publicity around these small number of cases seems to feed into the rumor mongering and fear. I’m glad there’s going to be an aggressive effort to get the truth out.”
Trachsel praised the incredible effort by so many volunteers to staff the vaccine clinics offered throughout the county, some of which will be closing down due to lack of demand.
Walk-ins are welcome at all vaccine clinics as the county and its partners continue the effort to provide vaccinations.
