A small celebration was conducted at the Driftwood Public Library Aug. 1 for Kristin Nichols, a 16-year volunteer at the library.
When asked what led her to the 16 years of volunteering at the library, Nichols told The News Guard:
“I feel like I grew up with books all my life, Nichols said. “I feel comfortable that I am doing something good.”
As she steps away from her volunteering duties, Nichols said she will be taking care of her parents and traveling.
Kristin’s mother, Carol Nichols, said she is very proud of how her daughter has successfully navigated through her life challenges after being born with down syndrome.
“She’s always done so much, and yes, she is for helping people,” Carol said. “She’s happiest when she is dealing with people. She’s had a lot of things happen. Some people have been really mean to her, but she is strong and I think she helps other people be strong too because she takes it. She doesn’t get mad like I would.”
“I really care about people,” Kristin said.
Recognizing Kristin
Lincoln City Library Director Kirsten Brodbeck-Kenney said Nichols has been one of the most consistent library volunteers.
“She brings so much joy and interest in what we are doing, and I think we are all richer for having her with us here,” Brodbeck-Kenney said.
“We want this library to be someplace that is welcoming to everyone and the volunteers and the people that come to the library reflect that and I hope that continues,” she said.
Lincoln City Library Volunteer Coordinator Mark Irmscher said he admires Nichols volunteer commitment and her continuous service to the library for 16 years.
“We became part of her life. She adopted us and we adopted her, Irmscher said. “Tuesdays always seemed empty if Kristin wasn’t able to come in. I also admire Kristin’s communication style. Her stories always lift my mood. The positivity and good vibes that she brings with her is contagious. She combines that with a “let’s get down to business” attitude where she focuses on and completes whatever tasks she’s given with an undeniable pleasure. Although Kristin had her “usual” tasks available to her, she would always start with, “so what would you like me to do today?” And I knew she’d take on anything new or different.”
Irmscher said volunteers are essential as community connectors.
“Volunteers keep so many aspects of our community thriving and growing,” he said. “Local volunteers efforts enable our community to enjoy art, musical performance, better health care, improving the safety in our homes and streets, lift up our impoverished residents, and of course, allow the community’s library to operate at a higher level of service with less cost to the public.
Volunteer openings are also important to those who have the extra time to share their talents, according to Irmscher.
“It provides people to utilize that time with a satisfaction that goes beyond most paid positions,” he said. “Volunteers give themselves a healthy boost in self-esteem knowing that the work they do in their community makes an impact.”
About Down Syndrome
Down syndrome is a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Chromosomes are small “packages” of genes in the body. They determine how a baby’s body forms and functions as it grows during pregnancy and after birth. Typically, a baby is born with 46 chromosomes. Babies with Down syndrome have an extra copy of one of these chromosomes, chromosome 21.
A medical term for having an extra copy of a chromosome is ‘trisomy.’ Down syndrome is also referred to as Trisomy 21. This extra copy changes how the baby’s body and brain develop, which can cause both mental and physical challenges for the baby, according to the CDC.
For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/birthdefects/downsyndrome.html
For more information about volunteering at the Driftwood Library or for any of the city’s departments, committees or commissions, contact the City of Lincoln City at 541-996-2151.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.