The public is enthusiastically invited to a ribbon cutting for the newly renovated 4-H barn at the Lincoln County Commons, to be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 30.
The renovation is the first construction project completed of the many new projects associated with the Commons Master Plan. The project includes the renovation of the 5,000-square-foot facility including new LED lighting along with a renovated outdoor animal showcase area and new washing pad.
