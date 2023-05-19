Depoe Bay is inviting citizens and visitors to celebrater the city during a celebration May 20.
Fifty years ago, the citizens of Depoe Bay voted to incorporate, and Oregon’s smallest coastal seaport town became the state’s newest incorporated city.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Instant unlimited access to all of our content on thenewsguard.com.
The News Guard E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING online subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$60.00
|for 365 days
Read all the news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $8 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
The News Guard delivered to your mailbox each week.
Includes full access to all of our online content, and our E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month - In County
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Month to Month - Out of County
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Lincoln County Residents
|$70.00
|for 365 days
|Out of County Residents
|$90.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow current subscribers of The News Guard to access all of our online Subscriber-Only content, including the E Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please call us at 1-541-994-2178 or email admin@countrymedia.net.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Depoe Bay is inviting citizens and visitors to celebrater the city during a celebration May 20.
Fifty years ago, the citizens of Depoe Bay voted to incorporate, and Oregon’s smallest coastal seaport town became the state’s newest incorporated city.
According to a story in the Salem Capitol Journal from May 23, 1973, Depoe Bay residents voted by a tidal-wave 121-vote margin at the Tuesday election. The story goes on to say 164 of the town’s approximately 300 registered voters favored incorporation. Fifty-three opposed it.
The newly incorporated city, with a population of 460 and an assessed valuation of $8 million at that time, encompassed land from Boiler Bay State Park on the north to the Maling Estate on the south and included the six square acre Depoe Bay harbor.
Proponents emphasized the necessity of incorporating to give residents the opportunity to zone and control their town and harbor ecologically and architecturally to preserve Depoe Bay as a picturesque, nautical city by the sea.
To celebrate this historic event, city leaders and staff are coordinating a fun-filled afternoon of live entertainment, delicious food, and more, May 20.
There will be an emcee at the event to encourage locals to share stories and photos. A video presentation will be played showing hundreds of historic photos. Several members of the DePoe family, from who the town was named after to honor Chief Charlie DePoe.
Available for purchase will be delicious food by Squatchsami and Grubs On and a beer garden by The Horn Public House and Brewery. For the kids, and young at heart, Neighbors For Kids will have activities such as face painting and a Lego contest.
The event is free and open to the public. It will be held at the Depoe Bay City Park at the end of Shell Avenue down by the boat launch ramp area of the World's Smallest Navigable Harbor!
The celebration is open from Noon – 4 p.m., Saturday, May 20 at Depoe Bay.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.