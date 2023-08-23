The long-awaited ground breaking for the Gleneden Beach Community Church is over.
Community members, church leaders, and and representatives from Luckini Construction of Newport joined the community to recognize the Gleneden Beach Christian Church new sanctuary project in Gleneden Beach.
The church building, destroyed by arson fire September 15, 2019 faced many delays in rebuilding in the aftermath of COVI according to Church Pastor Carl Wohlwend.
"Salishan Resort and the Gleneden Beach Community Club have been so generous in offering our church space to continue holding services, Wohlwend sai. "We are so excited and thankful to have Justin Luckini and his crew ready, willing, able and excited to build the new 2200-square-foot structure, wjhich is the first of 3 phases, that will include a sanctuary, foyer, two offices, and two restrooms.
Completion of the church project's phase 1 is expected to be in April of 2024.
On behalf of the congregation Pastor Carl Wohlwend expressed the congregation's heartfelt thanks to all who have prayed, donated and supported them over the last several years.
"It has truly been a blessing to see the outpouring of love and support from churches, communities and visitors both within and out of state," Wohlwend said. "Most of all we give thanks to our Lord for the opportunity to continue serving the people of our community with the love of Jesus."
Background
The 2019 fire was reported just before 2 p.m. Sept. 15, just a few hours after the church’s regular Sunday services.
The blaze consumed the former church at 7185 Church Avenue in Gleneden Beach. Initial reports indicated flames were coming from the roof of the church and that the fire was spreading rapidly. Firefighters from surrounding communities battled the blaze, which caused a portion of the building to collapse. It took the fire crews approximately three hours to extinguish the fire.
There were no injuries reported. Investigators said the fire caused estimated $300,000 in damages to the building and its contents. A transient was later arrested and charged with intentionally setting the blaze.
Current church schedule
Services are held in The Marketplace at Salishan at 7755 Highway 101 in Glenenden Beach on the first Sunday of the month and at the Gleneden Beach Community Club on the second through fourth Sundays of each month.
Sunday Bible Study begins at 9:45 a.m. with Worship at 10:30 a.m.
The church office is located at Salishan Lodge, 7760 Highway 101, in Glenenden Beach. To reach the church, call 514-764-3855.
