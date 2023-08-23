The long-awaited ground breaking for the Gleneden Beach Community Church is over.

Groundbreaking

Joining the community for the groundbreaking event are, from left to right, Jason Schultz, Justin Luckini, Eric Carmona, Renee' Wohlwend, Carl Wohlwend, Rick Whitlow, Beth Whitlow, and Karen Shafer.

Community members, church leaders, and and representatives from Luckini Construction of Newport joined the community to recognize the Gleneden Beach Christian Church new sanctuary project in Gleneden Beach.

Church Fire

The 2019 fire was reported just before 2 p.m. Sept. 15, just a few hours after the church’s regular Sunday services.
