Celebration of Honor

The Chinook Winds Casino Resort is located at 1777 NW 44th Street in Lincoln City,

 Courtesy

For the past 20 years, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, has spearheaded the Annual Celebration of Honor, a public event that honors active-duty personnel, military veterans, and their families.

Chinook Winds Casino Resort is proud to continue the tradition of honoring our men and women who have served, and are serving, our country. Explore Lincoln City is doing a special float drop to help honor our veterans and active-duty men and women. The Veteran Services tent is back this year on Friday, September 15th from 10am to 4pm and Saturday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.