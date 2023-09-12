For the past 20 years, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, has spearheaded the Annual Celebration of Honor, a public event that honors active-duty personnel, military veterans, and their families.
Chinook Winds Casino Resort is proud to continue the tradition of honoring our men and women who have served, and are serving, our country. Explore Lincoln City is doing a special float drop to help honor our veterans and active-duty men and women. The Veteran Services tent is back this year on Friday, September 15th from 10am to 4pm and Saturday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On Wednesday, September 13 Veterans and active-duty personnel can stop by the Winners Circle to register and show proof of military service (DD-214 or other Military ID), to receive a free dining voucher valid through September 18, 2023.
Winners Circle membership is required to pick up a voucher. We are excited to bring back the veteran services tent this year on Friday, September 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interested veteran service providers and organizations may join us at no cost. Please call 541-996-5815 for more information.
On Thursday, September 14, up to two tickets for Comedy on the Coast will be free for Serving Military and Veterans with proof of military service (DD-214 or other Military ID).
The celebration includes vintage and current day military vehicles, displayed and provided by the American Infantry Soldier Group, as well as military flags on display for public outdoor viewing. This year The Vietnam Veterans of America 805 Oregon Veteran wall will be on display as well.
Chinook Winds is sponsoring Veterans and Active-Duty movie tickets and popcorn at the Historic Bijou Theatre September 15-18. Just show your military ID for this additional thank you for your service.
Saturday, September 16 the Lincoln City Kiwanis Parade of Flags will line the streets of Lincoln City with flags to celebrate the weeklong dedication. At 2 p.m. the Re-dedication of the Desert Storm memorial will take place in front of the casino to honor those men and women who lost their lives serving our country.
There are many ways for individuals, families, youth groups, businesses, and organizations to become involved with the Celebration of Honor. A fundraiser for a Veteran’s group; a special or discount at your business for Veterans and their families; red, white, and blue decorations at your store; flying red, white, and blue kites; displaying the American flag at your home or business; offer a Veteran or active-duty person a “Welcome home” or “Thank you”; or planning an event are just a few ways you can become part of this year’s celebration. Whether it’s a big event or a small fundraiser - every effort contributes to making the 20th Celebration of Honor more meaningful and personal.
Please contact Heather Hatton at 541-996-5766 or heatherh@CWCResort.com for more information about how to get involved.
By working together during this praiseworthy event, we maintain our distinguished reputation and provide a successful city-wide event. We continue this nineteen-year-old tradition to honor those who have selflessly guarded our freedom.
“Veterans and Military Are Treated Better at the Beach!”
