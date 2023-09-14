To honor those Oregon service men and women lost in combat, a silent display has been erected in Lincoln City as a visual tribute during the annual Celebration of Honor.

The wall is a 24-by-8-foot replica of the national Vietnam War Memorial engraved with the names of the service men and women who died in Vietnam. Additional panels list the names of those lost in more recent U.S. conflicts.

