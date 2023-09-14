To honor those Oregon service men and women lost in combat, a silent display has been erected in Lincoln City as a visual tribute during the annual Celebration of Honor.
The wall is a 24-by-8-foot replica of the national Vietnam War Memorial engraved with the names of the service men and women who died in Vietnam. Additional panels list the names of those lost in more recent U.S. conflicts.
A small caravan of supporters conducted the annual Celebration of Honor Parade from the Lincoln City Community Center bringing the Wall to the Chinook Winds Casino front lawn Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 13.
West Side Director for the American Legion Riders and Willamette Valley resident Charlie McCarthy joined the caravan.
"I was in the Navy, and I lost a lot of friends." McCarthy said. "So, this event means a lot because people still remember. When we can still do these things, it reminds everyone to not forget the people who have been out there protecting this county."
Read more about the Celebration of Honor schedule attached.
For the past 20 years, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, owned and operated by the Confederated T…
