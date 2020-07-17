The Central Coast Ranger District in the Siuslaw National Forest has resumed issuing forest product permits, with a few modifications to ensure public and employee safety.
Permits for greenery and other special forest products will be available by curbside transaction and on a limited schedule. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
The Central Coast Ranger District office in Waldport will issue permits from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays. The Oregon Dunes National Recreation Office in Reedsport will issue permits from 8:30am to 3:30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
All offices remain closed but permits will be available in person during the stated times above. Permits are still available by phone Monday-Friday from 8:30am to 3:30pm. Firewood permits will not be available until late fall.
“Our goal is to keep our staff and the public safe,” said Adriene Holcomb, acting district ranger, “as well as comply with state mandates and Oregon Health Authority and Centers for Disease Control guidelines.”
Greenery permits are $100 for three months, a temporary change that is intended to keep contact between visitors and staff to a minimum. This change will be in effect until September 30, 2020. Payment for all permits may be made by credit card, check, money order, or cash (exact change required). Non-cash transactions are preferred.
Permit seekers must adhere to the following protocols to ensure a safe, efficient transaction:
Wearing a mask during in-person transactions (disposables will be available, if needed)
Maintaining a physical/social distance of six feet between individuals
Being prepared for their transaction with valid identification, payment – and patience.
“Following safety guidelines takes time, so we are asking the public to be patient while they wait,” added Garrit Craig, Deputy District Ranger for the Oregon Dunes office. “We reserve the right to change this procedure – or terminate it – should we find that our staff or the public are at risk.”
For more information or to purchase permits by phone, contact the Waldport office at 541-563-8400 or the Reedsport office at 541-271-6000.
