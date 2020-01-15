As of this morning, the National Weather Service of Portland has placed several Central Oregon Coast cities on high wind watch for most of today (Jan. 15).
Central Oregon Coast cities to receive the warning are Lincoln City, Newport, Cape Foulweather, Yachats and Florence.
WHAT... South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
WHERE... The beaches and headlands of the central Oregon Coast.
WHEN... From 8 a.m. this morning to 6 p.m. this evening. The strongest winds will likely occur in the afternoon.
IMPACTS... Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Isolated tree damage and power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
