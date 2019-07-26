Many individuals in the Lincoln City community do not know much about the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the many activities it members participate in each year.
CERT members are usually present at Preparedness Fairs in Lincoln City and Newport, provide traffic management for the Lincoln City Half-Marathon and distribute helpful safety and emergency information at the Senior Fair held at Chinook Winds in October. They undergo a nine-week course that covers many topics including home safety, sheltering in place, food and water storage, Search and Rescue, general first aid, AED and CPR.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, July 23-24, CERT members were busy with a very important preparedness project for Oceanlake School and its 400 plus students and staff.
CERT volunteers worked on emptying, filling and treating 16 barrels of potable water for Oceanlake’s emergency CONEX located at Kirtsis Field. Each barrel holds 50 gallons of water and needs to be changed out every five years. Last year, the group treated 32 barrels at Taft High School’s CONEX.
For more information about CERT and wanting to join the next training class, please contact Joyce Etherton at 1-949-444-6075 (cell), 541-614-0370 (home); or Raul Grimes at 541-992-2878 (cell).
