Students in the Lincoln County School District have the opportunity to learn hands-on disaster response skills as the district continues its CERT program.

CERT Training

Teen CERT is a training program that educates high school students about disasters that may impact the area in which they live.

Teachers representing the four high schools in the district received Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training this month so they can teach students in Teen CERT.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

How much time do you spend on social media?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.