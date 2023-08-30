Changes

The city of Lincoln City is seeking a new city attorney and has employed a new tourism director.

The Lincoln County Council has dismissed its legal advisory Richard Appicello.

Mayor Susan Wahlke said she could not give specific details of the decision, referring The News Guard to the video of the council’s August 9 special meeting. During that meeting following an executive session, the council reconvened in regular public session. The motion was to terminate the city attorney’s contract without cause, which passed 4 to 1.

