The Lincoln County Council has dismissed its legal advisory Richard Appicello.
Mayor Susan Wahlke said she could not give specific details of the decision, referring The News Guard to the video of the council’s August 9 special meeting. During that meeting following an executive session, the council reconvened in regular public session. The motion was to terminate the city attorney’s contract without cause, which passed 4 to 1.
At a salary of $91,125, Appicello had been employed as the city attorney for 18 months as of Sept. 2014, when, at the urging of then-Mayor Dick Anderson, the city council approved boosting Appicello pay to $102,059.
Appicello continued his work with the city, which included a complaint filed by the city council in Aug. 2015 with the Oregon Ethics Commission against then-Mayor Don Williams over vacation rental issues. The complaint was eventually dismissed by the commission in Oct. 2015.
“At our regular meeting on August 14, we directed the city manager to seek options for interim municipal legal services.” Wahlke said.
According to the city’s website, The Lincoln City Attorney represents the City of Lincoln City in court and administrative forums and provides legal advice to city elected officials, city advisory boards and commissions and city staff. The city attorney also serves as the prosecutor for misdemeanor offenses occurring within the city limits.
New Explore Lincoln City Director
In another related event at city hall, Kim Cooper Findling has been hired as the Director of Explore Lincoln City. A fifth generation Oregonian, Findling has made her career as a travel writer and author, magazine editor, museum educator and tourism professional, according to details provided by the City of Lincoln City
After a childhood spent on the Oregon Coast in Coos County, Findling earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon and a master’s degree in environmental education from Oregon State University before launching a writing career. She is the author of eight books, including Day Trips to the Oregon Coast: Getaway Ideas for the Local Traveler, and the teen mystery novel The Sixth Storm, co- authored with her daughter Libby Findling.
As the Editor in Chief of Oregon Media, she served as editor of Bend Magazine and led a team in the production of travel, lifestyle and tourism publications.
More recently, as the creative director for the Oregon Coast Visitors Association, she oversaw marketing and media efforts for the Oregon Coast.
Findling said she is delighted to put her community-building, leadership, communication, and storytelling skills to work as the Director of Explore Lincoln City. She said she is also thrilled to be back home on the Oregon Coast and looks forward to becoming a part of the local community. In her free time, you can find her with her husband and two teenage daughters in the garden, on the beach or on the trail.
Findling fills the position following Ed Dreistadt, who retired in May after serving the city since 2016.
According to the city's website, the mission for Explore Lincoln City is to strengthen Lincoln City’s economic health by inspiring travel, encouraging overnight stays, and stewarding brand identity as the trusted destination and trip planning resource.
City documents state that the currently adopted salary range for department heads is 98,000 - $125,000 annually.
Follow developments at thenewsguard.com and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.
