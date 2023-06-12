Child Care Funding

The recently passed 2023-25 Department of Early Learning and Care (DELC) budget includes funding levels that will cause at least 1,000 families to lose high-quality affordable child care accessed through the Employment Related Day Care program.

Oregon parents, child care providers, advocates and concerned legislators rallied on the lawn of the Capitol Mall in Salem Monday, June 12, to call on the state legislature to increase funding for child care.

