Two people are facing criminal charges after being arrested during a series of local law enforcement child-luring investigations.

Investigation

Posing as underage children on various social media platforms, the Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) undercover officers went online during the month of March and were subsequently contacted by adults who offered to meet up with a person they believed to be a minor for sex.

