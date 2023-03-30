Two people are facing criminal charges after being arrested during a series of local law enforcement child-luring investigations.
Posing as underage children on various social media platforms, the Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) undercover officers went online during the month of March and were subsequently contacted by adults who offered to meet up with a person they believed to be a minor for sex.
When these adults arrived at an undisclosed public location to meet up with the minor, they instead were contacted by law enforcement and arrested.
43-year-old Daniel C. Bastien, of Lincoln City, was arrested on March 22, and charged with the crimes of Luring a Minor, Online Sexual Corruption of a Child in the first degree, Attempted Rape III, and Attempted Sodomy III. He was subsequently transported and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail.
34-year-old Austin J. Marshall, of Newport, was arrested on March 29, and charged with the crimes of Luring a Minor and Online Sexual Corruption of a Child in the first degree. He was subsequently transported and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail.
"With April being National Child Abuse Awareness Month, the Lincoln City Police would like to encourage parents to monitor their children’s social media activity and discuss with them the possible dangers of communicating with strangers online," LCPD Lt. Jeffrey Winn said. "These investigations are conducted in an effort to reduce criminal activity and to further enhance the safety of our community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.