In the interest of public health and safety, the Siletz Tribal Council and the Chinook Winds Senior Executive team, announces the closure of Chinook Winds Casino and Golf Course operations effective 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Chinook Winds Hotel will close at 11 a.m. March 18, 2020. The closure will be effective through the end of March.
"As one of the largest employers in our community, we are committed to pay all team members through this announced closure," CWCR stated. "We will keep the public and our team members updated on a reopen date, or the need to extend the closure. Essential staff will continue to secure and maintain the facility."
CWCR staff said they will continue to monitor developments through the Centers for Disease Control and the Oregon Health Authority.
"Stay Home. Be Safe. The beach will be waiting," CWCR said.
CWCR staff and the City of Lincoln City have been fielding questions over the past few days regarding casino operations. The City stated today that all jurisdictions had been sharing information, questions and potential actions, which ultimately led to temporarily closing the properties.
"Chinook Winds Casino is, has been and I am confident will continue to be, a better than good community partner," Mayor Dick Anderson said today. "As the largest employer in the County they have much more in the way of actions plans to put into place."
Chinook Winds Casino Resort, located at 1777 NW 44th St. on the beach in Lincoln City, is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians. Enjoy 24-hour Las Vegas-style gaming, 18 hole golf course, headline entertainment from some of music’s most legendary stars, three full service restaurants, secure childcare facility and arcade, and a 227 room ocean front hotel.
Spirit Mountain Casino closes for two weeks in response to COVID-19
Shortly after the Chinook Winds announcement, the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde stated they will close Spirit Mountain Casino by 11:59 p.m. on March 18, 2020 and will remain closed through April 1, 2020 as a pre-emptive approach to battling COVID-19 in Oregon.
The Tribe hopes the closure will help protect the Tribal community, Casino staff, and guests. Essential personnel will remain on site.
“We pride ourselves as being a caring community who views every individual that walks through our doors as a member of the Grand Ronde family," said Stan Dillon, Spirit Mountain Casino’s General Manager. "The Casino staff has done an outstanding job protecting everyone through preventative measures, but the continued growth of COVID-19 in Oregon has made this closure necessary.”
Tribal Council wishes to support their staff during these challenging times and has authorized an additional 120 hours of paid time off for all Casino and Government employees. For Casino employees, that pay will include their standard rate with an additional consideration for tips. Grand Ronde Tribal Council and the Spirit Mountain Gaming, Inc. Board of Directors will revisit this closure as necessary.
“These unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures and we all have to do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Grand Ronde Tribal Council Chairwoman Cheryle A. Kennedy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.