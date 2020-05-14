On March 17, 2020 the Siletz Tribal Council made the unprecedented decision to shut down Chinook Winds Casino Resort due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The closure was for the safety of our community, students, staff and guests.
As the state begins to open, the Siletz Tribal Council has made the decision to reopen Chinook Winds Casino Resort, in phases, to ensure safety of the team members, guests and Tribal members. Chinook Winds will open to the public at 6 a.m. on May 21.
“We want to thank everyone in the community, our team members and Tribal members for their patience in waiting to hear about our plans for reopening. We are ready to welcome all those who feel safe to visit,” said Michael S. Fisher, General Manager.
CWCR continues to stay informed by local and state health authorities and are implementing necessary protocols as needed for safety throughout the resort. During the closure they have taken advantage of this time to fully disinfect all guest and team member areas.
The casino will have modified hours in phase one to allow for daily cleaning and disinfecting of the property. The Executive Management team is regularly reviewing local coronavirus data and trends to provide recommendations to the Tribal Council as the situation changes.
As part of a 13-page phased process, below are protocols being implemented in phase one of our reopening:
• Non-smoking across the property.
• Modified hours: 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. May 21-25. Starting May 26, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily until further notice.
• Limited 1,000 guests occupancy, with procedures for excess guest populations.
• Facemasks or face shields are required of team members and guests.
• Non-invasive temperature checks utilizing no-contact infrared thermometers for team members and guests.
• Guests and team members who are demonstrating signs of illness will be immediately removed from the building to seek health care.
• Markers will be visible to guests to ensure physical distancing.
• We are implementing mobile queuing to avoid lines.
• Increased health and hygiene reminders throughout the property including the proper way to wear, handle and dispose of masks.
• Hand sanitizer dispensers are located at key guest and team member contact areas.
Phase One will reopen with limited capacity throughout the property:
• Slots (50 percent of machines available)
• Bingo (200 seat sessions)
• Keno (kiosks only)
• Sports Wagering (based on available sporting events)
• Deli, Rogue River Steakhouse and Chinooks Seafood Grill (modified menus)
• Lodging will be open with no in-room daily stayover service and limited hotel lobby occupancy
"Chinook Winds is fully committed to following recommended health and safety protocols to protect their team members and guests," CWCR staff said. "We will continue to re-evaluate and make adjustments in the coming weeks and months to slowly open the remaining venues and amenities when it is safe to do so."
Chinook Winds Casino Resort, located at 1777 NW 44th St. on the beach in Lincoln City, is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.