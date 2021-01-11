On Dec. 1, the Siletz Tribal Council made the decision to shut down Chinook Winds Casino Resort (CWCR) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lincoln County experienced a surge in virus cases in late November and CWCR also dealt with a workplace outbreak of at least 10 people, according to Lincoln County Public Health.
However, after six weeks of closure, the Siletz Tribal Council has made the decision to reopen CWCR with increased safety measures in place. Chinook Winds will open to the public at 10 a.m. on January 15, 2021.
“We know this is a challenging time for our community and team members. We took time to ensure a safe reopening. We are ready to welcome all those who feel safe to visit,” said Michael S. Fisher, general manager.
The casino will have modified hours to allow for daily cleaning and disinfecting of the property. The Executive Management team is regularly reviewing local coronavirus data and trends to provide recommendations to the Tribal Council as the situation changes.
Below are protocols being implemented in reopening:
- Non-smoking across the property. Smoking Room is open on the second floor of the casino.
- Casino is 21 and over. All other areas of the resort are all ages.
- Modified Casino hours: 10am to 2am Monday through Friday. 8am to 2am Saturday and Sunday.
- Limited 1,000 guest occupancy, with procedures for excess guest populations.
- Facemasks or face shields are required of team members and guests.
- Non-invasive temperature checks utilizing no-contact infrared thermometers for team members and guests.
- Guests and team members who are demonstrating signs of illness will be immediately removed from the building to seek health care.
- Markers will be visible to guests to ensure physical distancing.
- Mobile queuing to avoid lines.
- Increased health and hygiene reminders throughout the property including the proper way to wear, handle and dispose of masks.
- Hand sanitizer dispensers are located at key guest and team member contact areas.
Reopening with limited capacity throughout the property:
- Slots (50% of machines available)
- Bingo (300 maximum seating)
- Keno
- Table Games (3 seats per table, every other table)
- Sports Wagering (based on available sporting events)
- Deli, Rogue River Steakhouse, Siletz Bay Buffet and Chinooks Seafood Grill
- Lodging will be open with no in-room daily stayover service and limited hotel lobby occupancy
Remaining closures:
- Child Care/Arcade
- Entertainment including headliners, night club and Comedy on the Coast
- Poker
- Daily Busses
- Valet
