Due to the economic impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the Chinook Winds Casino Resort (CWCR) closed on March 17 and has remained closed while continuing to pay all staff through March 31. The original goal was to reopen on April 1.
"It is clear the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic requires Chinook Winds Casino Resort to remain closed until at least April 15 and will re-assess based on the status of the pandemic," CWCR announced today in a press release.
The Resort made the difficult decision to implement a temporary lay-off effective April 1.
“We are thankful we are able to pay 100 percent of health premium for our team through April 30, 2020," said General Manager Michael S. Fisher. "We look forward to bringing the team back as soon as this crisis is over and it is safe."
CWCR set up an employee webpage, text messaging and Facebook group to ensure their team is able to receive up to date information on multiple forms of communication outlets.
All hotel reservations will be automatically canceled through closure in order to make the situation easier for guests. Guests with a reservation after the 15th will be notified of their reservation status if the closure is extended.
This situation is fluid and will be regularly re-evaluated, which may reduce or extend this time frame based upon the status of the pandemic, CWCR said.
"We will continue to monitor developments through the Centers for Disease Control and the Oregon Health Authority," CWCR said.
Chinook Winds Casino Resort, located at 1777 NW 44th St. on the beach in Lincoln City, is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians. Enjoy 24-hour Las Vegas-style gaming, 18 hole golf course, headline entertainment from some of music’s most legendary stars, three full service restaurants, secure childcare facility and arcade, and a 227 room ocean front hotel.
