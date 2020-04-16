Although the Chinook Winds Casino remains closed for now, the resort has decided to reopen its golf course in north Lincoln City while introducing new social distancing guidelines.
In this time of social distancing, nature is our new companion, said the Chinook Winds Casino Resort (CWCR) staff this week. CWCR announced Sunday that the course would be open for play starting April 15 and they would be practicing Social Distancing Golf.
“We have taken measures to ensure you can play your favorite sport while being safe and distanced,” CWCR staff said.
The new social distancing rules for the course are as follows:
- No groups larger than four will be allowed.
- They are requesting all players to walk, if possible
- 54 power golf carts are available at one rider and one bag per cart. Children under the age of 18 are permitted to ride with a parent only. No other forms of double occupancy is allowed.
- Stay six feet apart throughout play and while in the pro shop.
- Flags must remain in the cup at all times and are not permitted to be tended nor removed.
- Inserts have been placed in the cups, which will allow the ball to drop into the cup but not fall all the way to the bottom.
“This will allow for the ball to be holed out without needing to reach below the surface to retrieve your ball,” CWCR staff explained.
- Bunker rakes have been removed from all bunkers. From the bunkers, players can lift ball and smooth sand to satisfactory conditions with your foot. Place ball as close as possible to original position with no penalty.
Additionally all course staff members will be wearing masks and gloves and all motorized and pull carts will be sanitized between uses.
“We encourage no hand shaking, high fives or other physical gestures that are well known on a golf outing,” CWCR staff said. “For now just give your playing partner an air high five and call it good! We are encouraging the use of this amenity to Lincoln County Residents at this time to ensure people stay close to home.”
The course has also modified it’s hours and fees as follows:
Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
9 holes - $15, 18 holes - $20, Cart fee - $17
Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 9 holes $20, 18 holes $25, Cart Fee - $17
Carts must be turned in by 5:30 p.m. each day. The last cart will be available for play at 4 p.m. each day.
“Thank you for once again trusting in us,” CWCR staff said. “We look forward to seeing you soon.”
