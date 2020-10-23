Chinook Winds Casino Resort (CWCR), owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians of Oregon, recently opened the newly constructed Skybridge connecting the parking structure to the Casino.
"We are thrilled to open the Skybridge as an exciting new addition for our guest safety and keeping them dry during inclement weather conditions,” said Mike Fisher, General Manager of Chinook Winds Casino Resort.
Although the structure was fully completed in July, CWCR staff said the plan for safety was an important factor when deciding when to open this new pathway to the public. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinook Winds put the opening of the new enclosed walkway on hold in order to formulate a safe plan for opening. All guests using the Skybridge must be 21 and over and are required to have temperature checks and wear face coverings.
The Skybridge project was awarded to Swinerton, a commercial company founded in 1888 out of Los Angeles, Calif. Many Swinerton-built structures now claim a spot on the National Register of Historical Places and other architectural preservation sites.
Although CWCR awarded the project to a large commercial company, they still were able to partner with local companies that helped make the Skybridge possible.
“We are proud to have utilized many local contractors as possible, including Ambiance Construction, Drayton and Sigman Construction to name a few,” said Sean Sheridan, Director of Facilities.
The covered entrance goes directly to the gaming floor and will be for 21 and over guests. Those under 21 are directed to enter through the front entrance of the casino.
Chinook Winds Casino Resort is located on the beach in Lincoln City, Oregon and is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians. For more information please visit www.chinookwindscasino.com, call 1-888-CHINOOK (244-6665) or 541-996-5825.
