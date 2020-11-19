Oregon is now in a two-week freeze that lasts November 18 to December 2 after Governor Kate Brown decided the state needed to take a step back in our social activities to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The freeze has led to closures of gyms, museums, pools and other entertainment facilities. Not governed by the state, the Chinook Winds Casino Resort (CWCR) has decided to remain open, with a few adjustments to some of their properties.
"The Chinook Winds Executive Team made the decision to remain open during the two-week shut down November 18 through December 2," CWCR staff announced this week. "Our resort will remain non-smoking and continue the strict safety measures in place during this unprecedented time."
There are no changes to operations at the casino, hotel and Chinook Winds Golf Course. However, CWCR has decided to close the Fitness Center and Driving Range for the two-week period.
Additionally, Aces Sports Bar & Grill will be take-out only by phone or in person. The full menu is still available as well as beverages to go. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with main entrance only and no guests allowed past the host stand. The patio will also be closed.
CWCR will continue to enforce safety measures that include:
▪️ Non-smoking facility across the property.
▪️ Modified hours.
▪️ Masks required to be worn by staff and guests.
▪️ Non-invasive temperature checks using non-contact infrared thermometers for staff and guests
▪️ Increased health and hygiene reminders throughout the property including the proper way to wear, handle and dispose of masks.
▪️ Hand sanitizer dispensers, touchless whenever possible, that are placed at key guest and staff contact areas.
"We are open for guests who feel safe to visit," CWCR staff said. "We understand some people will continue to choose to stay home while others are looking for a place to safely visit for a sense of community and recreation.
"We will continue to monitor this situation closely and keep our team members and guests informed of any changes as they happen."
