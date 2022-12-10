Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Tis the season when Oregonians will shop on the internet, bake cookies, and buy or cut a Christmas tree grown in their home state.

In fact, across the U.S. and Mexico, people will be purchasing a tree grown in Oregon, helping to create jobs.

Christmas Tree Economy

Oregon is the number one Christmas tree producing state in the nation, according to data from the Oregon Department of Agriculture, with roughly $106.9 million in sales in 2020.
Christmas Tree Employment
