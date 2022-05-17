The City of Lincoln City will be distributing a total of $50,000 in checks to local non-profit agencies at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. The presentation ceremony will be held in the city council chambers.
The following recipients will receive funds:
My Sisters Place: $10,000
Oceana Family Literacy: $10,000
Family Promise: $10,000
Coastal Support Services: $5,000
N.W. Coastal Housing: $5,000
Humane Society: $5,000
Food Pantry: $5,000
The city receives funding requests from local nonprofits each year as part of its budget preparation process. Once the city council has approved the budget, a committee of city councilors reviewed the applications for funding and made recommendations to the full city council as to which agencies should receive funds.
“I want to thank the taxpayers and citizens of Lincoln City for allowing the City Council to distribute these funds to the nonprofits that are serving the needs of Lincoln City residents. There are never enough funds, but we know these checks will assist in the effort,” said Mayor Susan Wahlke.
