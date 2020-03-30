In an effort to comply with Executive Order 20-12 and minimize exposure to the COVID-19 virus that may come from visitors to Lincoln City, the City announced Friday that they would be closing Logan Road to the public until further notice.
On March 27, the City of Lincoln City sent out a press release, which stated Logan Road is closed to all but local traffic and that they have placed barricades prohibiting parking directly North and South of Roads End State Parking.
The City stated the Lincoln City Police Department will also be monitoring traffic and parking.
Those with question of concerns are asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 541-994-3636.
