The City of Lincoln City once again held discussions about emergency preparedness and communication options following the Echo Mountain Complex fire in September.
During the Nov. 9 City Council meeting, Lincoln City Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ken Murphy presented a few recommendations for actions that can be made by the City.
“This is our insurance policy, to an extent, that will help the City survive an event and be able to try to provide the citizens and visitors with things they may need to survive,” Murphy said.
Murphy opened his presentation by advising that when any decision is made, the City needs to take into account all disasters, not just wildfires. Murphy said there isn’t a one sized fits all solution to scenarios they may face.
He opened by discussing communications, which are often dependent on internet, cell towers and power in general. Murphy suggested potentially utilizing handheld radios, as well as satellite radios.
The City has been urged to look into using radio stations for emergency communication. However, Murphy said local stations are all privately owned and none of them own generators. Councilor Riley Hoagland asked if the City could consider purchasing a radio frequency, which Murphy said he will look into.
Utilizing websites, social media and other online sites are also an option for the City. Murphy recommended to the Council that they hire a Public Information Officer that will be dedicated to updating these sites full-time.
Other communication systems discussed as possibilities included amateur radio stations, TV stations, and tsunami sirens. However, Murphy cautioned about changing tones in the tsunami sirens that could cause confusion.
The Lincoln Alerts communication system has been an topic of discussion as several Lincoln County residents reported that the system did not work during the wildfire event. Murphy said the data has not yet been released but they will be looking at that data and finding ways to improve it, possibly by adding a localized option for the City.
Murphy also discussed evacuation planning, stating that he recommends using the Level 1, 2, 3 system in all emergency situations.
“It’s simple to remember and simple to use,” Murphy said.
Murphy would also like to continue education on evacuation and working with the lodging and retail industries to betting inform visitors from out of town.
“We could test it, but people are going to do what people are going to do,” Murphy said of evacuation planning. “A good example is seeing people take all their cars, all their RVs when they evacuate… it’s just human nature. But we can put together a plan and educate people.”
Councilor Rick Mark recommended incorporating utilizing alternative roads during evacuation, such as S Drift Creek Rd. and Siletz Highway. Hoagland recommended creating evacuation events for the community.
Lastley, Murphy created a full plan for a 24/7 Emergency Operations Center (EOC), that could be enacted during an emergency situation. Murphy recommends the use of EOC for any events that may affect the City, even outside of the City limits.
The City Council will continue to mull options for improving communications and planning.
