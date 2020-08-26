A 3.6 percent rate increase for North Lincoln Sanitary Service (NLS) was on the table for Lincoln City City Council Monday night, as the local waste company follows the consumer price index (CPI).
Every two years, NLS provides cost of living rate adjustments for collection services. From April 2018 to April 2020 the CPI was 4.2 percent. NLS is allowed to adjust their amount equal to 85 percent of the two-year percentage change, which amounted to 3.6 percent.
The last rate increase in 2018 was the largest rate increase NLS has had in its history, largely due to the recycling issues in the China market, said NLS President Tina French.
“We still pay almost double the amount per ton to drop off recycling as we do garbage,” French said.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, NLS feared a similar rate adjustment would be in order. French said at the August 24 City Council meeting that NLS lost about 60 percent of its waste tonnage in March through mid June. NLS had a nearly $60,000 decrease in disposal due to the pandemic, which largely came from its commercial disposal services. During the previous year, NLS would have around $1 million in disposal, but this year they’ve had just over $900,000.
“We still haven’t recovered completely, but obvious we are seeing an uptick now,” French said.
Fortunately, NLS was able to utilize the CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to continue paying employees to the point where nobody lost their jobs.
“We did shift some people around and we did do some projects that we normally would do in the winter time because we wanted to keep everyone employed,” French said. “Now we are honestly busier than we have been in quite some time.”
The 3.6 percent increase in costs will cover the next two years beginning September 1, 2020. French detailed the increase will be on average, for residential customers, an uptick from $20.56 to $21.30. The average commercial customer is currently paying $135.29 and that will increase to $140.12 per month. The rate increase will be reflected on the October 1 bill for customers.
NLS offers three sizes of roll carts, 32 gallon, 64 gallon, 96 gallon. They also offer weekly pickup, every other week, once a month or on-call pickup. Customers can also stop service temporarily if needed.
