Lincoln City Council has approved the waiver of fees for the Lincoln City Senior Center for fiscal year 2022-2023 for the hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The senior center is to come back before the council to present new evening programming from 4-9 p.m.
As of July 2021, the Lincoln City Council plans to annually discuss, budget for and possibly donate the cost of the city room facilities at the community center utilized by the Lincoln City Senior Center. This tie to the budget process generally guarantees that a not-for-profit such as the senior center is maintaining its non-profit status, operating in the public interest and is providing services to the community, the staff report states.
In July 2021, the city council voted to waive fees for senior center’s use of the city facility for fiscal year 2021-2022. Any decision for future fiscal years is based on a presentation by the senior center to the council to inform the council of their programs.
Lincoln City Parks & Recreation agreed to issue the senior center a five-year permit from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2026 with conditions of payment or waiver of fees by city council on an annual basis, annual agreement to exclusive hours of use, and yearly insurance.
Lincoln City Senior Center Board President Anne Stephen and Secretary Tamara Staples addressed the council Monday, June 13. They had first appeared before the council on May 9 and were asked to come back to present more information on their activities and programs.
“I felt that in the last meeting, the contract was going to become null and void,” Stephen said. “That would be wrong all the way.”
Staples read a statement to the council. The center also provided information in a folder with the budget, calendar and other items. Staples said the senior center is a quiet place for seniors to gather and seek refuge. The seniors play games and volunteer in the community.
“In addition, we annually hold a Thanksgiving dinner for the community the Thursday prior to Thanksgiving,” Staples read of the statement. “This is all done with volunteers from the senior center and a matching grant from the Siletz Tribe Charitable Contribution Fund.”
The senior center plans to develop evening hours. Staples said evening activities could include things such as wood carving, physical therapy, karaoke, and more.
Part of the reason of having evening activities is to protect the space of the center, Staples added. The members are concerned about the space.
“In our main space, is all of our stuff,” Staples said. “There’s no way to lock it up.”
The center has two pool tables, a piano, a library, two computers, and more. The members want to protect their property and space.
Council President Judy Casper asked if the center would have the time to expand programs during the daytime rather than the evening, as having the center open until 9 p.m. every night might be more than what is needed. Staples said they would like to increase their activities during the day as well, but it does not solve the issue of protecting their belongings after 4 p.m.
Councilor Rick Mark expressed hope for the council and senior center to come to some understanding and said the council agreed to waive fees with the understanding that they would look at it again each year.
Mayor Susan Wahlke said people who are in their 50s or 60s are considered seniors but may still be working, so evening hours could be beneficial for them. There are also other groups that need to report to the council every year.
Casper said if the senior center is focused on getting programming for the evening, that would need to be discussed. The center could come back in 60 to share the programming for the evening.
The council agreed to waive the fees. The senior center will come back before the council within 60 days to present evening programming.
