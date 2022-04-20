Lincoln City Council discussed Monday, April 11, an intergovernmental agreement for the improvement and operation of D River Park between the state, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, and the city of Lincoln City. The city is prepared to make a substantial investment to improve the D River Park facility, as well as expand outdoor recreation activities at the location.
With the agreement, OPRD allows the city, for an initial term of 50 years, the exclusive right to develop, improve and utilize the D River Park in the same manner the city would with a city park.
The 2021 Legislature approved funding for construction of a welcome center, upgrading restrooms and improving beach access at D River Wayside, the staff report states. This funding will be provided as a grant to the city in the amount of $2.5 million, to be financed by the issuance of State of Oregon Lottery Revenue Bonds, which are expected to be issued in spring 2023.
Mayor Susan Wahlke said the $2.5 million from the state will not cover the entire cost of improvements. City Attorney Richard Appicello said the city has available funds to assist from Transient Room Taxes. Authorized expenditures of these funds include construction and funding of tourism-related facilities, such as a visitor information center. The city currently has around $2.1 million in these funds.
Another concern was that the agreement would rule out the possibility of the use of the parking lot for activities or events.
“There is other parking available pretty close by,” Wahlke said. “I’d just hate not to allow that for 50 years.”
Appicello said for the city to allow a special event in a city-controlled park, the council has stated they would only a special event if they set a fee for the use of that area. The parks department was not interested in taking that parking lot and making it available for special use.
Councilor Riley Hoagland asked if there is a proposed building set up for the visitor’s center. Appicello said there is a concept plan that Explore Lincoln City has created.
“That’s all dependent on keeping the building out of the floodplain and other issues,” Appicello said. “It actually has not progressed that far yet.”
Appicello said this is not a suitable place for events in the parking lot. The primary use for this area is for parking for people visiting the beach. If inside the visitor’s center, the city wanted to have community meetings or rentable space, they can discuss that, Appicello added.
The council agreed to continue the discussion at its next meeting Monday, April 25.
